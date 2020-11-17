Only one friend per child allowed in Germany under Covid-19 rules

According to the German Chancellery, restrictions on student contacts are inevitable if schools are to remain open

After two weeks of a light Covid-19 lockdown, the federal government of Germany wants to tighten rules, even more, to try and get a grip on the coronavirus situation.

Despite the partial lockdown that came into effect a fortnight ago, the number of new coronavirus infections has been increasing.

Now a number of new measures are expected to be put in place at a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state leaders on Monday.

According to the government’s plans, people in Germany should only be allowed to meet with members of their own household and a maximum of two people from another household.

The rule for children’s social interactions is clear: They will only be permitted to contact one of their friends.

However, does it make sense for a child to really choose only one friend? In Germany, psychologists and parents are wondering if the German government’s new measure will really bear fruit and be good for the psychological state of children.

According to the German Chancellery, restrictions on student contacts are inevitable if schools are to remain open amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since November 2nd, residents in Germany can meet with members of their own household and one other household, with a maximum of 10 people.

“This is binding and violations of these contact restrictions will be sanctioned accordingly by the regulatory authorities,” the paper states. Groups of people celebrating in public places, in flats as well as in other private areas “are unacceptable in view of the serious situation in our country”.

Despite the provisions already in place to prevent infection, the paper states that Covid-19 infections continue to happen “in private surroundings and outside public places”.

To reduce the risk, children and young people should be encouraged to meet only with one regular friend in their free time. Private meetings with friends and acquaintances should also generally be limited to a fixed additional household.

Private parties should be avoided completely until Christmas.