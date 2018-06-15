Oops: Plane drops 40 tons of water on traffic police in Moscow suburb by mistake (VIDEO)

An Ilyushin Il-76 strategic airlifter discharged 40 tons of water a little short of its target forest area during fire drills and… spilled it on an unsuspecting traffic police squad.

The aircraft was taking part in fire drills and was carrying some 40 tons of water to be dropped on wooded land somewhere near the city of Noginsk in Moscow region. However, the plane accidentally changed its trajectory and missed its target. As a result, a massive flow of water hit a traffic police squad patrolling the local highway.

The footage was recorded by one of the ‘lucky’ officers who was in the car when the water struck. The ‘unlucky one’ on the street can be seen getting soaked from head to toe. The officers took the whole situation in good humor – they can be heard laughing in the video.

Source: rt