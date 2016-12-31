Opposition parties call for Olga Gerovasili’s resignation after Proto Thema revelations

The front page revelation by Proto Thema newspaper that Restructure and Administration Minister Olga Gerovasili had violated the constitution by holding public office while concurrently being a partner in a private company doing business with the state, has caused a political storm with opposition parties calling for her immediate resignation. The article revealed that the Minister was a stakeholder in a radio-diagnostic company called “Alexios Gerovasilis GP” in Arta providing services to the public hospital in the city from 2012 until 2015, even after she was voted in as a SYRIZA MP in 2012, which is a clear conflict of interest according to article 57 of the Greek Constitution. The article stipulates that anyone gaining power in public office is compelled to resign from their position as partners in private companies doing business with the state. Mrs. Gerovasili transferred her holdings in the company on July 30 to her son, Apostolos Ktenas, 12 days after she was sworn in as government spokesperson. Main opposition party New Democracy (ND) called on Gerovasili to hand over her seat in Arta, while calling her actions deeply anti-constitutional and provocative. Potami party released a statement saying they were expecting she would step down. Mrs. Gerovasili responded to the accusations by saying she did not believe she had violated the constitution by being an MP and a partner in her company, but sold her shares after she became a member of the government in 2015.