Oprah: 2020 run would “kill me”

If she did not already provide enough indication that she will not run for president in 2020, then Oprah Winfrey’s latest statement should lay to rest any hopes that she plans to upset President Trump in just two years.

Speaking to British Vogue for their August 2018 cover, the “queen of all media” said she has no plans to become the queen of the United States because the process would be too taxing.

People remember that Oprah 2020 became a leftist rallying cry earlier this year after her rousing #MeToo speech at the Golden Globe Awards. It launched a major campaign on Twitter, with every celebrity calling for her to save us all from Trump. Fortunately, Oprah had enough sense to know that such a run would thoroughly destroy her brand and has distanced herself from the call.

“In that political structure ― all the non-truths, the bullshit, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on ― I feel like I could not exist,” Winfrey told British Vogue. “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”

Oprah signaled she would continue to be a positive voice in the #MeToo movement.

“People talk about ‘these are such dark times,’ but what if we shift the paradigm? Because I see it differently,” Winfrey said. “I see, ‘Isn’t this remarkable that we’re waking up?’ For years, women have endured craziness. This is what’s happening to people. They’re allowing themselves to not just become corroded, but to become hysterical. You’ve got to lean to the happiness.”

Source: dailywire