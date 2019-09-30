Orangutan who was granted human rights in landmark legal case flies to US for more “dignified” life

The 33-year-old has now arrived in Kansas and, after a quarantine period, is expected to become the new resident of the Center for Great Apes in Florida

An orangutan who was granted the same legal rights as a human in a landmark court case has finally arrived in the US after spending 20 years in an Argentine zoo.

Sandra – a hybrid orangutan of half Sumatran, half Bornean – became known across the world in 2015 when she was found to be Argentina’s first “nonhuman person with the right to liberty”.

But until this week – nearly five years later – Sandra remained at the site of the zoo, which closed in 2016 following reports of animal cruelty.

The 33-year-old has now arrived in Kansas and, after a quarantine period, is expected to become the new resident of the Center for Great Apes in Florida, a sanctuary much better suited to her needs.

Judge Elena Liberatori, who ruled over the landmark decision, said she will now be able to spend the rest of her life “in a more dignified situation”.

