Orlando Bloom misspells morse tattoo of his son’s name

All is right again in the life of Orlando Bloom after the actor debuted some fresh ink that awkwardly misspelled his son’s name.

Bloom, 43, took to Instagram last week to share a tattoo that spelled the name of his son, Flynn, in Morse code on his forearm, in addition to the date and time Flynn was born. However, followers commented back that there was a mistake in the design.

On Wednesday, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor shared an updated version of his tribute tattoo, along with a new design for his best buddy, Sidi, Bloom’s dog that has since passed away.

View this post on Instagram former Legolas and the hungarian tattooed Frodo 😩😅 A post shared by BB (@balazsbercsenyi) on Feb 11, 2020 at 11:19am PST

Bloom’s tattoo artist, Balazs Bercsenyi, known for his impressive line work, also acknowledged the mishap on his own social media before vowing to correct it.

source foxnews.com