Ottoman Topkapi Palace crumbling due to Byzantine artifacts! (photos)

The Topkapi Palace is on the verge of collapse due to ongoing archaeological excavations and studies that are bringing Roman and Byzantine finds to light, according to Turkish media. The Turkish media report that slits started appearing in the walls of the Ottoman Palace, which was the Royal residence for the sultans in Constantinople for 400 years. The Palace, which had been built over relics of Byzantine structures, is now a museum and is a UNEXCO world heritage site. The media warns that if action to protect the Palace is not taken the site could crumble. As the reports claim the Ottoman Topkapi Palace “might be sacrificed for the Byzantine and Roman artifacts.”