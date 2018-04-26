Outrage as protester steps on Athens’ Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Monument! (PHOTOS)

Social media users in Greece are expressing outrage over photos of a man stepping and apparently resting on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Monument in Athens’ Syntagma Square.

According to reports, the culprit was participating in a demonstration against the sale of Public Power Corp. (PPC) power stations organized by the powerful GENOP union.

The man is seen resting with one foot on the tomb and playing with his worry beads.

A twitter user says that his grandfather who was killed in action during the Second World War never had a grave. “He gave his life so the man in the picture can step on the tomb and play with his worry beads. Sorry Grandad.”

Ο πατερας του πατερα μου πεθανε στο Επος του 40 και δεν εχει δικο του ταφο.Εδωσε τη ζωη του για να παιζει κομπολόι πανω στο Μνημειο αυτο και να το ποδοπαταει καποιος.Συγνωμη παππου! pic.twitter.com/5UrBkUMhP3 — ΚΛΑΡΙΝΟΓΙΑΤΡΟΣ (@klarinodoctor) April 25, 2018

Another says that not even the Germans during the Nazi occupation had shown such contempt for our collective historical memory.

Ο ΔΕΗτζής παίζει το μπεγλέρι του και πατάει με το βρωμοπόδαρό του το μνημείο των ανωνύμων πεσόντων. Αναρωτιέμαι αν έδειξαν τέτοια περιφρόνηση στη συλλογική ιστορική μας μνήμη οι Γερμανοί στην Κατοχή. pic.twitter.com/ukImyjq9oi — Καραβίτης Γιώργος (@KaravitisGeorge) April 25, 2018

For another Twitter user the photo represents the post-war decline of Greece.

H μεταπολεμική ιστορία παρακμής της χώρας σε μια φωτό. pic.twitter.com/57He5OK76x — LavrentisBeria (@LavrentisBeria4) April 25, 2018

It should be noted that when the monument was being designed, the idea was that the Tomb would be symbolic and therefore empty. However, it was later decided to place in the Tomp of the Monument the remains of an actual unknown Greek soldier of the Balkan Wars…

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter