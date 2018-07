Music and food events will also be held on the island as part of the Ouzo Fest

The “Ouzo Fest” will take place on Lesvos this weekend, giving lovers of the aniseed-flavored drink more than 40 labels to taste from.

Along with the Lesvos municipality, the event will be organized by the Association of Distillers Lesvos and will be held on Friday and Saturday in Plomari. It will then move to Mytilene on Sunday and Monday.

Music and food events will also be held on the island as part of the Ouzo Fest.

Source: thegreekobserver