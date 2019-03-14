Over 1.5 million visitors to Acropolis Museum in 11 months of 2018

The number of visitors to the Acropolis Museum rose substantially in the 11-month period in 2018, according to Greece’s statistical authority, ELSTAT.

The data showed that approximately 1.7 million people visited the Museum over the period, compared to 1.52 million during the respective time in 2017, an 11.1%-increase.

The Museum and Archaeological Sites bulletin showed an increase of 12.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2017 in the 11 months of 2018 and amounted to an aggregate of 18 million. The respective receipts also rose 12.5% amounting to 113.8 million euros.

In January-November 2018, there was an increase of 9.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2017 for visitors to the Museums and an increase of 7.4% for free-entry visitors, while the respective receipts increased by 12.5 %.

Compared to the corresponding month of 2017, there was an increase of visitors to the Museums by 17.7% in November 2018, an 18.6% rise for free visitors and an increase of revenues by 24.1%

In terms of visits to archaeological sites for November 2018 compared to the corresponding month of 2017, there was an increase of 22.0% in visitors, with free admissions up by 14.9%, while the corresponding receipts increased by 25.4%.