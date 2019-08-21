Over 1,000 tonnes of cannabis seized in Gytheio in Peloponnese

Greek authorities have seized a massive haul of cannabis at a cove near the town of Gytheio located in the Laconian bay in the southern Peloponnese.

The quantity is estimated to be 1,067 tonnes, according to the Port authorities of Gytheion and was found on a sailboat named “MY DREAM” under a Delaware flag.



According to the Coast Guard headquarters, the sailboat was detected during a routine check by a patrol boat sailing in the area.

Two foreign nationals, 42 and 28, were aboard the sailboat which was anchored at the cove of Porto Cagio in eastern Mani. Both of the suspects were taken into custody.



After a thorough inspection of the vessel officers discovered 50 black sacks containing 637 bags of carefully packaged, raw extracts of 1,067 kg of unprocessed hemp.

The Gytheio Port Authority, which is conducting the preliminary investigation, seized the narcotics as well as the sailboat.