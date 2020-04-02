Over 130 businesses and 11.000 volunteers have applied to digitalsolidarity.gov.gr & ethelontes.gov.gr platforms

The volunteers, depending on their qualifications and abilities, may support the health structures to cover needs that may arise

The businesses and individuals signing up for digitalsolidarity.gov.gr and ethelontes.gov.gr volunteering platforms is steadily increasing, authorities said on Thursday. As a result, there are now more than 130 services offered free of charge or at a lower cost, while 11,000 people have expressed their wish to help Greece’s health system as volunteers.

The digitalsolidarity.gov.gr platform was designed and implemented by the General Secretariat of Digital Governance and relates to services and products that facilitate remote working, education and entertainment.

The platform ethelontes.gov.gr is a program for volunteers and is addressed to those that want to offer healthcare services, such as doctors, nursing staff, mental health professionals, medical students or pensioners from the health sector. The volunteers, depending on their qualifications and abilities, may support the health structures to cover needs that may arise.

