Over 200,000 have voted so far in centre-left electoral process (photos)

The voting process for the election of the leader of the under formation new centre-left political party has been continuing without any problems since the morning of Sunday, November 12. According to the latest estimates, over 170,000 people throughout Greece have cast their ballots at the booths in an effort to decide which candidate among the 10 politicians will lead the centre-left into a new era. Citizens registered in the voting rolls are eligible to take part in the electoral process. The head of the electoral commission, University professor Nikos Alivizatos promised the results would be announced before 10.30 pm. After the rapid collapse of the socialist party of PASOK following the economic crisis in 2010, the centre-left in Greece has fragmented into a number of smaller movements, groups and individuals, each putting forward their own opinions of how the centre-left should be revived and regain its appeal to disenfranchised voters of the past.