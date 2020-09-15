Over 30 hotels set for auction across Greece

There is a rather wide range of starting prices on the banks’ platform with a number of hotels having a minimum price tag of €1 million attached to them

Over 30 hotel units across Greece are heading to auction in the next few weeks, with a total starting price in excess of 77 billion euros, as banks are accelerating procedures following several months of inactivity due to the pandemic, Kathimerini reports.

There is a rather wide range of starting prices on the banks’ platform (Landea), with a number of hotels having a minimum price tag of €1 million attached to them.

The question is what kind of attitude investors will be adopting since for many hotel units the opening prices were set before the outbreak of the pandemic and it is not clear whether they will be considered attractive or not.

Source: Tornos