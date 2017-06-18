Death toll rises to 62 as forest fires rage across Portugal (Upd)

At least 62 people have been killed in a number of forest fires in central Portugal, as temperatures pass 40C.

The Portuguese government said many of the victims died in their cars as flames swept over a road.

Interior Ministry official Jorge Gomes said 16 people lost their lives in their vehicles between the towns of Figueiro dos Vinhos and Castanheira de Pera.

About 20 people have been hurt, 14 of them seriously.

Around 600 firefighters are battling the flames raging in the Pedrogao Grande area, which is about 93 miles northeast of the capital Lisbon.

Six firefighters are among those injured.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said: “Unfortunately this seems to be the greatest tragedy we have seen in recent years in terms of forest fires.

“The number of fatalities could still rise.

“The priority now is to save those people who could still be in danger.”

A period of national mourning will be announced shortly, Mr Costa said.

Spain has sent two water-bombing planes to help their neighbour fight the fires.

Some 60 forest fires broke out overnight on Saturday, as temperatures passed 40C in several regions.

A number of villages have been evacuated due to the danger but the extent of damage to property is not yet clear.

