“Overly-sexualized” Pretty Little Thing Ad banned for “objectifying women” (photos)

A Pretty Little Thing advert has been banned by the UK’s advertising watchdog over concerns it objectified women.

The pre-roll YouTube advert for the online clothing company opened with a model looking over her shoulder in a seductive manner while wearing black vinyl chaps-style knickers with her buttocks on show.

A later scene depicted a model wearing a transparent mesh bodysuit while lying on her side with her knee bent up and a neon bar in between her legs.

The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) looked into the ad, which aired back in October, after someone complained it was overly sexualized and objectified women – and challenged whether the ad was offensive and irresponsible.

Read more: Huffpost