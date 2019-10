In the presence of the President of the Hellenic Republic

In the presence of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, the military parade in celebration of October 28 OXI Day began at 11 am on Monday in Thessaloniki.

World War 2 veterans marched first, followed by the different groups (pan Pontiac, national resistance etc). The divisions of the Greek armed forces will follow.

Earlier Mr. Pavlopoulos has laid a wreath at Heroon of the 3rd Army.