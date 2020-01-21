Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis after “terribly challenging” year

It comes after last February saw the rocker suffer a horror fall in the home he shares with his wife, leaving him requiring surgery

Ozzy Osbourne has shared that he has a form of Parkinson’s disease after keeping his health struggles private for nearly a year.

The 71-year-old opened up on his diagnosis in an interview on Good Morning America today where he was joined by his wife Sharon, who explained his condition.

“It’s Parkin 2,” Sharon stated. “There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s — it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Parkinson’s disease is a condition where parts of the brain become damaged over a number of years, affecting motor skills and movement. While it cannot be cured, medication can help control symptoms.

It comes after last February saw the rocker suffer a horror fall in the home he shares with his wife, leaving him requiring surgery.

The couple has said that it has been a struggle for doctors to differentiate between which of Ozzy’s symptoms have come as a result of surgery and which are from his Parkinson’s diagnosis as a result.

Read more: yahoo