Pakistan shoots down 2 Indian aircraft inside its airspace

The Indian-Pakistan strained relations have further deteriorated this week after India conducted unauthorized airstrikes from the airspace of neighborly country to destroy terrorist infrastructure it claims Pakistan is reluctant to destroy.

Pakistan’s army has announced that its Air Force had downed two Indian warplanes in the Pakistani airspace, adding that one Indian pilot had been captured.

New Delhi has yet to comment on the situation, while Pakistan’s move follows Indian airstrikes on the camp of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group located across the so-called Line of Control (LoC) separating the Indian-and Pakistani-controlled parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay online