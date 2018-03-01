Pakistani Court calls for tracking of citizens who left Islam!

A Pakistani court has ordered the citizen database to hand over a list of an estimated 10,000 people believed to have requested a change of religion. The petition is the latest move by mainstream Muslims to criminalize Qadianism.

On Monday, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ordered Pakistan’s Citizen Authority (NADRA) provide information on residents who reportedly changed their religion from Islam to Qadianism. Qadiani, or Ahmadi Muslims are believers of a minority Islamic sect considered heretical by other, mainstream, Muslims.

The Ahmadi believe that Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, and not Mohammed, was the last prophet chosen by Allah and insist they are Muslim with as much right to practice their faith in Pakistan as other people.

Along with providing their names, the court also directed the citizen authority to provide their ages, international travel history, and their parents’ names. In 1974 the Pakistani constitution was amended to declare Ahmadis “non-Muslims.”

In response to the ruling, the NADRA submitted a report of 10,205 persons who changed their religious status from Muslim to Ahmadi. The agency confirmed on Tuesday that 6,001 of those persons applied for a received passports stating their new religion, reports The Nation.

