Pakistani military plane crashes in residential area, killing 17 as fire engulfs crash site (video)

A Pakistan Army Aviation plane has crashed in Rawalpindi during a routine training flight, killing at least 17 people and injuring at least 18 more after a massive fire broke out at the crash site.

The military plane crashed into a residential area near Rabi Plaza in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing the two pilots and three crew members on board and sparking a conflagration that soon engulfed five houses, according to local media.

At least 17 people have been reported killed and 18 more wounded. A military statement confirmed the dead include five soldiers.

Exact moment when plane crashed in Bahria Town Islamabad , it can be seen it was flying very low and ultimately crashed. #BahriaTown #Planecrash pic.twitter.com/yLONEwWKoK — Rizwan Haider (@razi_haider) July 29, 2019

