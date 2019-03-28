Pakistani waiter dubbed Tyrion Lannister’s doppelganger by Game of Thrones fans (photos)

What do you think?

A waiter has been dubbed Tyrion Lannister’s doppelganger by fans of Game of Thrones in Pakistan.

Rozi Khan had never even heard of the smash HBO show until he started getting photo requests from strangers in the city of Rawlpindi.

Fans believe Mr Khan bears a striking resemblance to one of the show’s central characters Tyrion Lannister, played by American actor Peter Dinklage.

Mr Khan, who is 24 years Dinklage’s junior, said: ‘I don’t mind. A lot of my pictures have been taken, that’s why I have become very famous everywhere.’

more at dailymail.co.uk

Image credit: Getty