Pakistan’s Prime Minister warns of nuclear war with India, amid escalating tensions

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan called for talks with India and warned of miscalculations that could lead to nuclear war in a national television address on Wednesday, hours after his nation’s air force claimed to have shot down two Indian warplanes and captured a pilot.

The warning and overture came amid flaring tensions between the nuclear-armed nations that started Tuesday when the Indian Air Force made what is believed to be its first incursion over Pakistani territory in decades to bomb a militant training camp. India said the camp belonged to a terrorist group responsible for killing 40 Indian paramilitary troops in the disputed Kashmir region two weeks ago.

After promising to retaliate for the incursion, Pakistan said it downed two Indian military planes that crossed the so-called Line of Control, the de facto border in Kashmir, into Pakistani airspace Wednesday.

