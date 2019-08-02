Palestinian protesters in Gaza raise Nazi swastika flag

Approximately 6,000 Palestinians gathered on the Gaza border fence on Friday, holding the weekly March of Return demonstrations, while a swastika was raised along with a Palestine flag on the fence.
In a tweet posted by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the swastika could be seen underneath the Palestine flag. The IDF tweeted in response that “In the face; Of this hatred; Stand IDF soldiers; Alert and determined; Ready to defend lsrael; Today and every single day.”
The Nazi Swastika flag
A symbol of murder
And sheer hatred
Raised yet again
At a Hamas riot
Inside Gaza
In the face
Of this hatred
Stand IDF soldiers
Alert and determined
Ready to defend lsrael
Today and every single day. pic.twitter.com/cZMhJggr4R
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 2, 2019
During the demonstrations, the rioters threw explosive devices at the border fence and at IDF forces, as well as hurdled stones.
According to the reports, 51 Palestinians were injured, 24 of them were injured by IDF live fire.
source: jpost.com