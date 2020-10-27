Palestinians in West Bank burn Macron photos in protest against Charlie Hebdo cartoons (video)

Muslims across the world were angered by French President Emmanuel Macron after his statements about the cartoons of Islam’s prophet Muhammad and his decision to illuminate government buildings with the controversial sketches of Charlie Hebdo magazine, in an effort to defend freedom of expression after the brutal murder of a French teacher in Paris by an Islamic terrorist.

The move sparked dozens of Muslim protests against France, most recently in the West Bank village of Al-Ram, as dozens of Palestinians burned photos of the French president.

At the same time, Muslims in the Middle East and beyond are calling for a boycott of French products.

also read

U.S Supreme Court rejects mail-in ballot extension

Mia Khalifa urges Americans to vote in sexy and funny video