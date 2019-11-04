Pamela Anderson gets backlash after wearing a Native American headdress for Halloween (photos)

Pamela Anderson is under fire after posting risqué photos of herself wearing a Native American headdress in honor of Halloween.

The Canadian actress and animal rights activist, who rose to fame for her role as a lifeguard on the series Baywatch, took to Twitter like many other celebrities to post photos of herself in her Halloween costume.

In the first photo, the 51-year-old sports a pair of high-waisted underwear, and appears to be drenched in white paint as she holds up a Native American headdress in her left hand. In the second photo, the topless actress looks over her shoulder at the camera as she sports the oversized headdress.

“Happy Halloween,” she wrote, alongside a ghost emoji.

Read more HERE