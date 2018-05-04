PAN ASIA Fund head to meet with PAO owner Alafouzos in Athens for sale of club

The head of the “PAN ASIA” assets management fund, Thai businessman Pairoj Piempongsant is expected to arrive in Athens on Friday at 6pm to in an effort to finalise the details of acquiring the majority stake in Panathinaikos Football Club.

The Thai businessman is expected to meet with the current owner of the club Giannis Alafouzos on Saturday at 11am. It is not clear if PAN ASIA will table better proposal than the one offered previously. According to reports by sportfm.gr, Pairoj Piempongsant will meet with the club’s financial department George Tsipras.

Pairoj Piempongsant is the founder and senior partner of Empire Asia Group and has submitted a proposal on behalf of Pan Asia Fund with Mr Alafouzos initially agreeing in a letter to the terms of the offer.