Pan-Macedonian groups to distribute leaflets against Prespa Agreement on national holiday

Macedonian groups and associations will be handing out leaflets against the Prespa Agreement on the name dispute with FYROM and what it stands for. The flyers will be distributed by the Pan-Macedonian Union of the World, the Pan-Hellenic Federation of Cultural Associations of Macedonians and the Struggle Committees for Macedonia in the parades for the National Anniversary of 28 October all over Greece.

“NO to the Prespa Treaty. If our neighbours are Macedonians, then what are we?”, the leaflet says outlining the reasons for rejecting the agreement pushed by the Tsipras government with Skopje against the popular sentiment, as reflected in the relevant polls. The Macedonian groups reiterate their demand that the “Prespa Agreement” not be voted by the Greek Parliament, noting that: “by conceding name and history, we finally give away territory.”

The leaflet is aimed at raising awareness and informing the Greek citizens on the issue of the name dispute and the necessity to reject the deal.