Panathinaikos BC club with 3rd most Instagram interactions in Europe

Panathinaikos BC was the club with the 3rd most interactions on social media platform Instagram for the month of January, according to a survey published by Spanish magazine ‘Deportes & Finanzas’ on European basketball.

Panathinaikos OPAP is in third place with 1.54 million interactions, while Turkish club Fenerbahce was at the top of the list. Two Serbian clubs were 4th and 5th.