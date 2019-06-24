Panathinaikos BC agree with coach Pedoulakis for 2 years

Panathinaikos BC announced a 2-year deal with coach Argyris Pedoulakis. The Greek champions issued an official statement on Monday afternoon.

“Panathinaikos OPAP BC is announcing the beginning of its cooperation with Argyris Pedoulakis. The top Greek coach signed a contract for the next two years, returning to the team with which he won a Championship (2012-13) and two Greek Cups (2013, 2014)”, the announcement said.

Pedoulakis will replace American Rick Pitino who coached the team for half of last season.