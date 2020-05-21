Panathinaikos BC crowned Greek basketball champions for 2019-20 season

The Hellenic Basketball Clubs Association (ESAKE), Greece’s governing body for professional basketball decided to crown Panathinaikos BC champions (topped the table with a record of 18-2 and followed by AEK with 16-4) and not to relegate Aris and PAOK in the country’s top club league A1.

The members of the Association also agreed that the two teams to be promoted from the the A2 league to take part as per normal in the new season of the A1 League.

If for some reason they are not able to participate in the Basket League then they will NOT be replaced. The decision by ESAKE is pending the approval by the Hellenic Basketball Federation (EOK).