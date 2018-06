Panathinaikos BC defeated arch rivals Olympiakos Piraeus (73-58) at home in front of a packed crowd Sunday evening at the OAKA stadium. On an emotional day as talismanic former president of the club, Pavlos Giannakopoulos passed way at 88, the Greens looked more focused and decisive on the night and took the upper hand in the best of 5 finals series taking a 2-1.