Panathinaikos BC lets coach Vovoras go

He was deemed responsible for the poor performance of the team in the Euroleague

After a string of defeats in the Euroleague and after the unexpected loss from Lavrio in the domestic basketball league, Panathinaikos BC let coach George Vovoras go.

Only a few months after taking over as head coach of the 6-time Euroleague champions, and the departure from the club of its main financer Dimitris Giannakopoulos, the Green’s administration decided to part ways with the young coach, holding him responsible for the team’s poor showing both domestically and in the Euroleague.

Panathinaikos is now in search of a replacement for the Greek coach, without hopes of a ‘big’ name like Pitino coming on board due to a limited budget.

