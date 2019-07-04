Panathinaikos BC sign MVP Tyrese Rice

Panathinaikos BC announced the addition of reigning Basketball Champions League MVP Tyrese Rice for the 2019-2020 season. The 32-year-old point guard is the first 2019 offseason signing of the Greek powerhouse.

Rice, a former EuroLeague Final Four MVP, and champion with Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2014 will be returning to the competition next season after spending the previous season with Brose Bamberg. He averaged 16.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in the Basketball Champions League while leading Bamberg to the Final Four. He was named MVP and member of the Star Lineup of the competition.

Before Bamberg, Rice played with such clubs as Barcelona, Maccabi Tel Aviv, and Khimki Moscow. With the latter, he won the 2015 EuroCup while claiming season and Finals MVP.

source: eurohoops