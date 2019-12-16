Panathinaikos BC to play against Fenerbahce behind closed doors

Panathinaikos BC will play Fenerbahce in Athens without the support of its fans after the Euroleague disciplinary body punished the the Greek champions for the misconduct of their supporters in the match in Round 12 against arch rivals Olympiakos Piraeus.

The Greens were also fined €54,001 for their fans’ behaviour who lit flares and fireworks in the closed arena of the OAKA during the match which the Athenian club won in OT. Panathinaikos may appeal the decision.

Per EuroLeague: “PANATHINAIKOS OPAP ATHENS has been sanctioned with fines totalling and a sanction to play its next home game played behind closed doors, for the failure to adopt the necessary security measures, the lighting of flares and fireworks inside the arena, committing acts that show a lack of respect, on occasion of its home game against Olympiacos Piraeus under articles 29.1.h), 29.2.e), 27.2.b), and 29.2.g) of the Euroleague Basketball Disciplinary Code.”