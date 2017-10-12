Panathinaikos communications director says club owes 34 million euros, not 54 million

Panathinaikos football club communications director Stamatis Garris denied the figures circulating in the media regarding the team’s accrued debts. Responding to an article published in sports newspaper “Prasini”, which claimed the club owed 54 million euros, Mr. Garris underlined that the true number was 34.7 million. Speaking to sports radio “Sport Fm 94.6”, Garris also denied that the club had taken out a bond loan worth 12 million euros, while he stressed that the 7 million euros linked to Koropi had been covered personally by Giannis Alafouzos.