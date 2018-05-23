Panathinaikos FC: Deal with Pan Asia Fund in home stretch

The presence in Athens this morning of Pairoj Piempongsant, the Thai businessman heading PAN ASIA Fund which is in talks to buy out the majority stake in Greek football giants Panathinaikos, has fueled rumours that the deal is in its final phase and might not be far off.

The Thai businessman, who was briefed by his associates on the progress of the financial audit of Panathinaikos, which continues at an intense pace, is expected to meet with the majority stakeholder of the club Giannis Alafouzos in Athens again before he leaves, confirming the excellent relationship between the two men have, and the possible positive outcome of the negotiations. The Thai side expressed their optimism that deal would be completed very soon.