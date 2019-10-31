Panathinaikos dominate Turkish team Anadolu Efes in Euroleague (86-70)

Continuing its erratic performances in Europe’s top basketball competition, Panathinaikos BC pulled off an impressive win against one of the fancied teams of the Euroleague competition, Anadolu Efes Istanbul at home.

The Greek champions bounded back from a poor showing a couple of days ago to defeat the visiting Turkish team 86-70.

The win means they go to a 3-3 record in Europe’s top basketball league. Rice was the Greek side’s top scorer with 18 points, while the Greens had 4 more players in the double digits in scoring. Papapetrou added another 14, while captain Calathes recorded a double-double, serving his teammates 10 assists while also scoring 11 points.