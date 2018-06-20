Panathinaikos FC agree to terms with coach George Donis

Donis will be the coach of PAO until 2021

Manager George Donis will be at the helm of Panathinaikos FC, after the two parties agreed on terms on Wednesday. Donis, a veteran footballer of the Greens, agreed to head the club until 2021 with the official announcement expected to be publicised on Saturday.

Donis will meet with PAO’s outgoing owner Giannis Alafouzos on Friday, in an appointment that is simply a formality where the new manager of Panathinaikos will sign the contract.

Donis, along with Nikos Dabizas will concentrate on planning the club’s new signings and the players to be let go.