Panathinaikos lose to Real Madrid in Euroleague (81-74)

Greek champions Panathinaikos lost (81-74) in a thriller to Real Madrid in Spain on Wednesday night and trail 2 games to 1 in the best of 5 series. Real are 1 victory away from wrapping up the series and advancing to the Euroleague final 4.
Spanish team is one win away from wrapping up series
