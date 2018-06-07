Panathinaikos regained the home court advantage against arch-rivals Olympiakos in the best of 5 basketball finals series, after defeating the Reds on their home court in Piraeus. The reigning champions drew the series 1-1 and will return to the OAKA on their home court to try to make it 2-1. Nick Calathes was Pana’s leading scorer with 18 points, with Mike James scoring 17 points. For the Reds, Papapeterou and Spanoulis had 13 and 12, respectively.
Panathinaikos draw series against Olympiakos after win (71-66)
Greens regain home court advantage