Panathinaikos draw series against Olympiakos after win (71-66)

Panathinaikos regained the home court advantage against arch-rivals Olympiakos in the best of 5 basketball finals series, after defeating the Reds on their home court in Piraeus. The reigning champions drew the series 1-1 and will return to the OAKA on their home court to try to make it 2-1. Nick Calathes was Pana’s leading scorer with 18 points, with Mike James scoring 17 points. For the Reds, Papapeterou and Spanoulis had 13 and 12, respectively.