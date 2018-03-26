Panathinaikos on the brink of relegation

Panathinaikos football club faces the spectre of relegation after the proposal tabled by AEK Athens for a change in the relevant regulation for the teams that had not received a license due to pending debts was rejected by the Super League teams. AEK had proposed a change in the penalties for licensing which, if approved by the Super League board of directors, would have been passed on for approval to the Greek Football Federation.

The proposal failed to gather at least 12 votes necessary for a change to pass, which means the Greens, along with other teams in financial difficulties could be relegated. The proposal had 7 votes in favour and 6 votes against.