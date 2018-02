Week in week out they display their talents on the basketball court. But this time the players of Greek champions Panathinaikos showcased their singing skills. Forward James Gist shared a video with his fans on Instagram where he and teammates Kenny Gabriel, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Dinos Mitoglou tested their vocal abilities. Actually, the “quartet” did not sound all the bad! Despite their talent, it would be best for them to stick to their day jobs…What do you think?