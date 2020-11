As well as a streaming boom, the Covid-19 pandemic has seen fewer transactions involving cash. That has resulted in smartphone mobile payments experiencing a surge in growth this year. The Statista Digital Market Outlook has forecast that the value of smartphone mobile payments is set to continue increasing in the years ahead, with 28 percent growth predicted between 2019 and 2024.

