Panic as north Cyprus flights hit storm over Istanbul (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

A Turkish Airways and an Atlas Global Airways plane were seriously damaged from the hailstorm with passengers on board living through scary moments.

Atlas Global’s Airbus A320 saw the most damage when it attempted to leave from Ataturk Airport in Istanbul to head for Cyprus.

Just a few minutes after take-off, at 5,000 feet, a sudden hailstorm broke out causing serious damage to the cockpit of the Atlas Global’s Airbus.