Panic on the Tube! London’s Euston Station on lockdown as panicked passengers fleeing in terror (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

Terrified travellers were filmed running out of the station in the north of the capital after police responded to a “security alert”

Terrified commuters have been filmed running out of London’s Euston station as the travel hub was placed on lockdown.

Fleeing passengers can be heard screaming in a clip posted online as authorities have confirmed there was a “security alert” at the station in the north of the capital.

The dramatic clip filmed in Euston Station shows travellers being evacuated.

(People are pictured fleeing in panic amid reports of an “incident” at the station)

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police told The Sun Online that officers performed a “sweep” of the station after being called at 6:19pm local time about a security alert.

The busy travel hub was reopened at 6:38pm.

Police would not confirm what sparked the security incident although the city remains on high alert after a taxi driver “deliberately” ran over people in South Kensington early today.

Twitter user Luka France posted footage of scared travellers at Euston running in panic along with the caption: “Euston station being evacuated loads of screaming and police.”

Another social media user posted: “Terrifying experience running out of Euston station. Announcement says there’s an incident . Hope everything is ok.”

Earlier, a cab driver mounted a pavement and struck pedestrians outside London’s Natural History Museum leaving 11 people injured.

Armed cops scrambled to the busy tourist hotspot “within 10 minutes” of the crash, according to eyewitnesses, who saw a blood-soaked man pinned to the floor as he was detained.

Met Police told SunOnline they are now treating the London Natural History Museum crash – which took place at 2.21pm today – as a “traffic incident”.

A senior figure within government security circles reportedly said the driver of the car blacked out, Tim Shipman, The Sunday Times political editor said on Twitter.

Hundreds were seen fleeing the West London scene screaming in panic, as cops charged into nearby shops ordering people to “evacuate” and “get on the floor”, witnesses have said.

Source: thesun.co.uk