Panos Kammenos visits Mount Athos (photos)

Panos Kammenos, the Greek Defence Minister and leader of ANEL, the minor coalition partner in the Greek government, visited the Holy Mountain of Athos for the celebration of the Epiphany. The Defence Ministry released a press bulletin informing the media that the Minister was in Mount Athos in the Chalkidiki peninsula in Macedonia for the Epiphany and the official opening of a jetty at the Karoulia Monastery that was completely overhauled by the Greek army. The bulletin does not clarify the exact time of the Minister’s visit to Athos.