Panos Kammenos: We will seek closer cooperation with Russia in the current environment

Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, who is paying a two-day official visit to Moscow, in statements ahead of his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Monday, expressed his certainty that Greek-Russian bilateral cooperation in defence can also bring benefits for the export of agricultural products.

Talking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Kammenos noted that “in the international environment that has arisen we will seek closer cooperation with Russia. There are projects in progress and the maintenance of defence equipment that Greece has acquired from Russia. We also hope for the reinstatement of the clearing system, which will allow us to resume the exports of agricultural products from northern Greece, mostly to Russia, so that we can close a lot of Defence Minister’s accounts”.

He also referred a recently difficult period in Greek-Russian bilateral relations, noting that “the developments were not pleasant but I believe that we must both do whatever possible to ease the historic relations between the two countries”.

Earlier, the Greek minister laid a wreath at the monument of the Unknown Soldier outside the walls of the Kremlin.

Source: thegreekobserver