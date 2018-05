The President of Panathinaikos basketball club, Dimitris Giannakopoulos will meet with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras on Monday to discuss his plan regarding the OAKA stadium project concerning the team’s football club.

Mr Giannakopoulos is the leader of the “Athens Alive” project, a large-scale collaboration between Giannakopoulos and multinational property and investment firms for the development of the area.