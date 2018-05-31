It is no secret that American athletes in Europe have a relatively limited knowledge of sports outside their field of purview. James Gist and his teammate at Greek basketball champions Panathinaikos, Kenny Gabriel sat down to talk about other sports and basically reaffirmed the stereotype. In a brief 2-minute video, the two talk about the Russian world cup, Messi, Ronaldo and American football and the results are hilarious.
PAO basketball players Gist and Gabriel talk football, Messi and Ronaldo (video)
Hilarious video